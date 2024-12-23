Raymond James Analysts Give ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) a C$60.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADEN. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Stock Up 2.7 %

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

ADEN opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.