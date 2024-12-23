Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

TSE AC opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.53. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

