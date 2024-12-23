Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.20.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

