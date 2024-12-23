TD Securities Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.27.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.06. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.39%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

