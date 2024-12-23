Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

