Preferred Bank FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by DA Davidson

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 121.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 41,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 62.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

