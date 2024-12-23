What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for Steelcase FY2025 Earnings?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $6,167,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 436,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 295,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,297,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,729 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,395.91. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

