William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of EnerSys Q3 Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

