Q2 Earnings Forecast for Birkenstock Issued By William Blair

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

BIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Birkenstock stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Birkenstock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 51.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $136,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

