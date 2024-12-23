National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

