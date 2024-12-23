Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for A Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on A. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE A opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.