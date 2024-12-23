Q2 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.