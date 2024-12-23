What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for UCB FY2025 Earnings?

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UCB stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $384.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 10,275 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $285,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,190.16. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

