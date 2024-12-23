Raymond James Comments on Patriot Batry Q3 Earnings

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Patriot Batry in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Patriot Batry’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Patriot Batry Stock Performance

PME stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. Patriot Batry has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80.

Patriot Batry Company Profile

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

