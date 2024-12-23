National Bank Financial Estimates Vizsla Silver FY2025 Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vizsla Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.77 on Monday. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $493.39 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 39.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

