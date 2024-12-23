National Bank Financial Estimates Vizsla Silver FY2025 Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vizsla Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Vizsla Silver Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.77 on Monday. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $493.39 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
