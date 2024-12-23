What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Monro Q3 Earnings?

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.06 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $25.16 on Monday. Monro has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $753.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monro by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3,587.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after buying an additional 1,108,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 254,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

