Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $6.97

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,677.23. This represents a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,596 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

