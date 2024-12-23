Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $10.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

