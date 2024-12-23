Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $131.86

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

