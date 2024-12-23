GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Head to Head Analysis

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion 0.95 $3.62 billion $1.54 6.73 GN Store Nord A/S $2.63 billion 1.09 $33.11 million $1.97 28.90

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and GN Store Nord A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 3.67% 10.62% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 0 2 0 0 2.00 GN Store Nord A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

