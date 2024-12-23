Contrasting Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) and Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) and Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and Emera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A Emera N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 20.44 Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 18.98

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and Emera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribbean Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Caribbean Utilities and Emera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 0.00 Emera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emera has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Emera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Summary

Emera beats Caribbean Utilities on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.