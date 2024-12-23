Comparing AEON Biopharma (AEON) & Its Peers

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) is one of 1,060 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AEON Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEON Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Biopharma N/A -$36.63 million 3.61 AEON Biopharma Competitors $9.58 billion $147.39 million -5.43

AEON Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AEON Biopharma. AEON Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of AEON Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AEON Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AEON Biopharma Competitors 7772 21188 48893 1232 2.55

AEON Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 187.75%. Given AEON Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AEON Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEON Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 3.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEON Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -994.63% AEON Biopharma Competitors -3,590.11% -276.96% -39.10%

Summary

AEON Biopharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder. The company is based in Irvine, California.

