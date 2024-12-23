Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WSFS Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Firstsun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstsun Capital Bancorp 15.46% 8.79% 1.07% WSFS Financial 18.78% 10.56% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and WSFS Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstsun Capital Bancorp $369.74 million 3.00 $103.53 million N/A N/A WSFS Financial $1.05 billion 2.97 $269.16 million $4.38 12.08

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Firstsun Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services. It also provides loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal, 1-4 family, home equity, multi-family, credit card accounts, overdrafts, and other revolving loans. In addition, it offers remote deposit and cash management products; wealth management and online banking products and services; and trust products, including personal trust and agency accounts, employee benefit and retirement related trust and agency accounts, investment management and advisory agency accounts, and foundation and endowment trust and agency accounts. The company was formerly known as Sunflower Financial, Inc. and changed its name to FirstSun Capital Bancorp in June 2017. FirstSun Capital Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial mortgage and commercial loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans. In addition, it offers insurance products; planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate and institutional clients; retail securities and insurance brokerage services; mortgage and title services; residential mortgage and refinancing solutions; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as provides financial planning, customized investment strategies, brokerage products, fiduciary, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, and deposit safe cash logistics services, as well as trustee, agency, bankruptcy administration, custodial and commercial domicile services. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

