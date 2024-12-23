Financial Survey: Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) & Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koil Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Koil Energy Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million 6.44 $24.34 million $0.44 61.07 Koil Energy Solutions $17.23 million 1.55 $2.33 million ($0.05) -40.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Koil Energy Solutions. Koil Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Koil Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Koil Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Koil Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Koil Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Koil Energy Solutions -3.72% -5.66% -3.67%

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Koil Energy Solutions on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc., an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. The company also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, it offers loose steel tube flying lead and umbilical hardware products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, the company provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. It serves energy companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. The company was formerly known as Deep Down, Inc. and changed its name to Koil Energy Solutions Inc. in April 2022. Koil Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

