NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $43.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMI Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

About NMI

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.