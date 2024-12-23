Head-To-Head Survey: Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and Xylo Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $20.99 million 2.24 -$15.36 million N/A N/A Xylo Technologies $91.72 million 0.03 -$16.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xylo Technologies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WISeKey International and Xylo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xylo Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.78%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Xylo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Xylo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Xylo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylo Technologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Xylo Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops wireless vehicle battery charging technologies and modular electronic vehicles. The company was formerly known as Medigus Ltd. and changed its name to Xylo Technologies Ltd in April 2024. Xylo Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

