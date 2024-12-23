PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $159.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

PJT opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.47. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $168.92. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,725. This trade represents a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.