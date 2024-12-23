Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

