Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
