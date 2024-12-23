Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

JACK opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

