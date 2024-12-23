Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

