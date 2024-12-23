CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

