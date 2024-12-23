MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.99 on Friday. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

