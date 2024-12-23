Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after purchasing an additional 239,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.