Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $930.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Quarry LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

