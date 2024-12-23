NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
NantHealth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.