Organigram Q1 EPS Reduced by Alliance Global Partners

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Organigram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity at Organigram

In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$30,275.28. 31.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

