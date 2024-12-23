B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Iris Energy Earnings

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
IREN opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $15.92.
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
