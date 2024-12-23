Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for AES Earnings

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for AES in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.00 on Monday. AES has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after buying an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AES by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AES by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $17,390,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

