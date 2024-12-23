Q4 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Shares of CVS opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $83.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,584,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

