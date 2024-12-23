KeyCorp Weighs in on Rapid7’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

