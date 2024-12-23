Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for HON Q1 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

HON stock opened at $228.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average of $212.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

