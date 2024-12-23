Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for EIX Q1 Earnings

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

NYSE EIX opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. Edison International has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Edison International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after buying an additional 422,752 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 595.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,884,000 after buying an additional 272,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $18,484,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.07%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

