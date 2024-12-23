Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Timken Q1 Earnings

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. Timken has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $833,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 121,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

