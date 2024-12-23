B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for MARA in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MARA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MARA’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MARA. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of MARA opened at $19.96 on Monday. MARA has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $544,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

