Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Organigram Q1 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Organigram Stock Up 6.8 %

Organigram stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Organigram has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Organigram by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 149,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 803.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 105,468 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

