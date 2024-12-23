Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Organigram Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Organigram Stock Up 6.8 %

Organigram stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Organigram has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Organigram by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 149,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 803.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organigram by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,000,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 105,468 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.