Q1 Earnings Forecast for CHKP Issued By KeyCorp

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $60,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

