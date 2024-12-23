Q4 Earnings Forecast for NUS Issued By DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Xue forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:NUS opened at $6.60 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 760.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 98,969 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

