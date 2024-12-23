Zacks Research Weighs in on O-I Glass’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE OI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 203,037 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

