EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.60 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.60 ($0.33). 1,224,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 401,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £120.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,660.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

