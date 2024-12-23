CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $5.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.85.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.