CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $5.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

